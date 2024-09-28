Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 tubeless spoke wheels launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has finally launched the tubeless spoke wheels for the Himalayan 450. It is priced at Rs. 11,000 a pair and the said product is listed on the brand’s website. These tubeless spoke wheels are available in Royal Enfield’s accessory catalogue. However, existing Himalayan 450 owners will have to pay Rs. 12,424 for the said tubeless spoke wheels and it will be available at the dealerships from 3 October.

Himalayan Variants With Tubeless Rims Prices (ex-showroom)

Kaza Brown Rs. 2.96 lakh

Slate Himalayan Salt Rs. 3 lakh

Slate Himalayan Poppy Blue Rs. 3 lakh

Kamet White Rs. 3.04 lakh

Hanle Black Rs. 3.09 lakh

The motorcycle continues to get a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which makes 40 hp and 40 Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the only adventure motorcycle to offer tubeless spoke wheels in its segment.