UAE based air carrier announces new flight service to this country: Details

Dubai: UAE based low-budget air carrier, Air Arabia announced new flight service. The airline will operate a flight connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo International Airport in Russia.

The airline will operate with three weekly flights to Moscow. The flight service will begin on December 27. Passengers can now book their direct flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Moscow by visiting Air Arabia’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.

‘We are glad to introduce Moscow as a new non-stop destination from Ras Al Khaimah, further demonstrating our commitment to expanding international connectivity directly from the emirate. This new scheduled service to Moscow aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic vision for tourism growth, while also fostering stronger travel and economic ties between both cities. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board this new service, offering them an affordable and convenient travel option to explore the unique attractions that both cities have to offer’, said Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer at Air Arabia.

Currently, Air Arabia’s network from Ras Al Khaimah already provides direct flights to major cities such as Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut.