Union government lifts ban on export of non-basmati white rice

New Delhi: The Union government lifted the ban on the export of non-basmati white rice with immediate effect. In July 2023, the government imposed the ban to ensure the domestic supply of rice and keep prices under control.

The government has also reduced the export duty on parboiled rice to 10 per cent from 20 per cent. Exporters hailed the decision, dubbing it a “game-changer” for the sector.

Also Read: Simple Ways to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Contacts

The export of non-basmati white rice has been prohibited since July 20, 2023, to increase the availability of rice in the country. Additionally, the government has decided to keep a 20% export tax on parboiled rice in place indefinitely.