ZELIO Ebikes launches new electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler brand in india, ZELIO Ebikes, has launched its new electric scooter. The scooter named ‘Mystery’ is priced at Rs 81,999 (ex-showroom).

The new electric scooter has a top speed of 70 km/h. It has a range of 100 km on a single charge. and has a load capacity of 180 kg. The electric scooter is equipped with a powerful 72V/29AH lithium-ion battery and a robust 72V motor.

Weighing 120 kg, it can carry loads of up to 180 kg, making it suitable for both personal and cargo rides. The Mystery features hydraulic shock absorbers and an advanced combi-brake system. It comes with a digital display, central locking, and anti-theft alarm.

The scooter is available in colors like Black, Sea Green, Grey, and Red. It also has additional features like reverse gear, parking switch, auto repair switch, USB charging, and a digital display.

The launch follows the success of previous models like the Gracy, X-Men, and Eeva -. Since its start, ZELIO has become a significant player in India’s electric two-wheeler market, boasting over 256 dealers and more than 200,000 satisfied customers. The company aims to increase its dealership network to 400 by March 2025.