3 killed, 4 injured in bus accident

Kaimur: At least three people were killed and four others injured when the bus in which they were travelling hit a truck at Mohania in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday. The bus going from Gaya to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh hit a parked truck.

‘An information was received that a bus has collided with a truck near Barhauni Seva Niketan on the Mohania road. A police team immediately reached the spot. All injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and their condition is reported to be out of dange,’ said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohania, Pradeep Kumar.

While three persons died on the spot, four others sustained injuries. The police were investigating the incident.