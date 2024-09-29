7 including 4 children killed, 14 injured as bus jumps divider, hits 3 vehicles

Dwarka: 7 people including 4 children died and 14 suffered injuries after a bus jumped the road divider and hit 3 vehicles near Dwarka in Gujarat. The accident took place on National Highway 51. The bus heading from Dwarka to Ahmedabad jumped the divider as its driver tried to avoid hitting cattle on the road, and collided with a minivan, a car and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Of those dead, 6 people were travelling in the minivan while 1 was a bus passenger. The minivan was on the way from Gandhinagar to Dwarka.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Those dead were identified as Hetalben Thakor (25), Tanya (2), Riyansh (3), Vishan (7), Priyanshi (13), Bhavnaben Thakor (35) and Chirag Ranabhai (25). 6 of them were from Kalol in Gandhinagar and 1 was from Dwarka.