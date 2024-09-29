9 killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision

Maihar: At least 9 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck. The accident took place near the Nadan Dehat police station in the Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh. The bus going to Nagpur from Prayagraj, collided with the stone-laden dumper truck parked on the roadside.

‘A sleeper bus was travelling from Prayagraj to Nagpur, according to the information received. When it reached the Dehat police station area, it collided with a truck loaded with stones. The collision was quite severe, and the front portion of the bus was heavily damaged. The police immediately arrived at the scene, and they first evacuated those who were safe through the emergency gate. Many were injured, and we quickly called our team to conduct a rescue operation. All those trapped were rescued. Upon checking, we found that 6 people had died on the spot, while around 23 were injured and admitted to the hospital. Unfortunately, we have received information that three more have succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, which is currently being confirmed,’ informed Sudhir Agarwal, Superintendent of Police, Maihar.

Also Read: Redmi launches Note 14 5G: Price, Specifications

Agrawal said senior officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident and launched a rescue operation. Further details are awaited.