Aam Aadmi Party files SC petition against recent MCD standing committee election

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a petition with the Supreme Court contesting the recent election for a member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s standing committee. This action follows accusations by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “murdering democracy” and has labeled the election as “illegal and unconstitutional.” The BJP secured the last available seat in the 18-member standing committee unopposed after AAP councillors chose not to participate in the voting process.

During a press conference, Atishi stated that the AAP intends to challenge the election in the Supreme Court, emphasizing that governance should be conducted according to the Constitution and laws rather than through “hooliganism.” She pointed out that the election violated the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act of 1957, which stipulates that only the mayor can determine the date and venue for standing committee elections and preside over the councillors’ meetings during such elections.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Atishi’s claims of being politically motivated and aimed at creating “confusion.” He highlighted that the DMC Act mandates the formation of the standing committee and noted that the lieutenant governor (LG) and the municipal commissioner hold the authority to convene meetings under special circumstances, including appointing a presiding officer for these meetings. Previously, the Supreme Court had affirmed the LG’s authority to nominate aldermen to the MCD, ruling that such nominations are not dependent on the advice of the council of ministers.