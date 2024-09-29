Body of Sandeep Chandran Killed in Ukraine Drone Strike Returning Home Today

Sandeep Chandran, a 36-year-old from Thrissur, Kerala, was killed in a drone strike in Donetsk, Ukraine, while serving with Russian forces. His body is being brought back to Kerala on September 29, arriving at Nedumbassery Airport on an Emirates flight, where NORKA officials will receive it. The body will then be transported to his hometown of Amballur.

Sandeep had traveled to Russia in April 2024 with the intention of working at a restaurant in Moscow but later informed his family that he was working at a canteen in a Russian military facility. Tragically, in August, his family was notified of his death along with other soldiers in a fatal attack. Representatives from the Russian Malayali Association confirmed his identity at the hospital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging the return of Sandeep’s body and seeking assistance for Malayalis trapped in job scams in Russia. NORKA collaborated with the Indian Embassy in Russia to ensure the repatriation of his remains.