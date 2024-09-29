Citroen reveals price of C3 Automatic variant

Mumbai: The French carmaker Citroen has finally revealed the price details of the C3 Automatic variant. The C3 Automatic variant was unveiled in India in last month. . The hatchback has been listed at the starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, while the top model costs at Rs 10.26,800 (all ex-showroom)

The C3 Automatic variant has been offered in four variants -Shine, Shine Vibe Pack, Shine Dual Tone, and Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack. The five-seater hatchback comes with an LED projector headlamps setup, paired with integrated DRLs with round-shaped fog lamps and a chrome-finished grill at the front. It also get body-coloured door handles, decent-sized cladding on the sides and roof rails. The four-wheeler runs on stylish diamond-cut R15-inch alloy wheels.

The other notable features include auto-folding ORVMs, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a robust 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports all the wireless car connect technology including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto carplay.

The C3 AT is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It generates a maximum power of 108 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 205 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission.