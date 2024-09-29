Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained firm in Kerala on Sunday, September 29. Gold is trading at Rs 56,760 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7095. Yesterday, gold price depreciated marginally by Rs 40 per 8 gram in Kerala.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7763.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.450. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7118.3 per gram, marking an increase of Rs.420. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -1.42%, while over the past month, it has recorded a decrease of -3.85%.The current cost of silver is Rs.99200 per kilogram, which has increased by Rs.1200 per kilogram.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts at opened flat today at Rs 75,376 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.01% or Rs 11. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 92,322/kg, down by 0.37% or Rs 342. In the last one week, gold prices have surged by Rs 1,900 per 10 gram while silver rose Rs 2,350/kg in the same time.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,670.50 per ounce. Gold hit a record high of $2,685.42 on Thursday. Gold prices have risen more than 29% so far this year. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,692.70. Price of spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.91 per ounce, after hitting a 12-year peak in the previous session. Platinum was steady at $1,006.65 and palladium shed 0.4% to $1,043.22.