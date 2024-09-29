Five Cops Injured in Naxalite IED Blast in Chhattisgarh

Five security personnel sustained injuries from an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday. According to police reports, the incident took place in the Tarrem police station area while the security team was conducting a demining operation originating from the Chinngelur CRPF camp.

As part of the demining effort, aimed at identifying and disposing of hidden IEDs, the personnel discovered a wire linked to a pressure-activated IED. While they were in the process of inspecting the bomb connected to the wire, the device detonated, resulting in splinter injuries to the five members of the team.

The injured personnel received immediate preliminary treatment before being transported to Bijapur district hospital for further medical attention. Fortunately, their condition has been reported as stable, and all are out of danger, according to officials. This incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by security forces in areas affected by Naxalite insurgency, emphasizing the challenges associated with demining operations in such regions.