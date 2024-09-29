Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 91,702 crore in Indian markets in September

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased Rs 57,359 crore worth of Indian equities in September. Total investment by FPIs stood at Rs 91,702 crore as of September 27, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. Data released by the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) showed this.

The total investment in debt markets is Rs 8,543 crore. Regarding equities, September has logged the highest FPI inflows year-to-date (YTD), while the total investment is at a nine-month high.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.