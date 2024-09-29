Gurugram Police file FIR against WhatsApp for withholding information

Gurugram Police have filed an FIR against WhatsApp and its nodal officer, accusing the platform of not providing crucial information needed for an ongoing investigation. The police had requested details related to phone numbers involved in a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy, but WhatsApp allegedly withheld the information, obstructing the investigation.

The police initially contacted WhatsApp on July 17, 2024, for the necessary data, and the platform responded by seeking clarification on the nature of the criminal activity. Despite multiple communications, including a detailed request sent on August 23, WhatsApp refused to comply, citing its internal policies and legal considerations. The police argue that this refusal has hindered the identification of the accused and obstructed the legal process.

WhatsApp has defended its stance, stating that it discloses user information only in accordance with its terms of service and applicable laws. The platform explained that it assesses requests against international standards such as human rights and due process before releasing any user data, which led to their rejection of the police’s request.