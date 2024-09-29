IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Karnataka, predicting heavy rainfall on September 29. The IMD also forecast light to moderate rainfall in Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, with isolated rainfall expected in these regions until October 3. Additionally, Saurashtra and Kutch may experience dry weather from October 2.

In East and Northeast India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between October 2 and 4, with Assam and Meghalaya expecting similar conditions on October 2 and 3. Central India is forecast to see scattered light to moderate rainfall until October 4, while Northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, will experience light to moderate rainfall until the end of September, followed by dry conditions.

In South Peninsular India, heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on September 29, Rayalaseema on October 2, and Kerala and Mahe until October 2. Air quality data revealed Gujarat’s Nandesari had the worst AQI of 186, while Gangtok in Sikkim recorded the best air quality with an AQI of 9. Other cities like Kalyan, Vapi, and Amravati also reported low pollution levels.