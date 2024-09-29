IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today

There is a possibility of rain across various districts in Kerala today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert in seven districts, including Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. The IMD has also advised against fishing along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts on September 29 and 30, 2024, due to expected strong winds and poor weather conditions. However, there are no fishing restrictions along the Karnataka coast.

The yellow alert forecast indicates isolated heavy rainfall, ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The alert is in place for specific districts across multiple days: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, and others on September 29, followed by districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on September 30, and continuing in some areas through October 2. The IMD has warned fishermen to be cautious due to wind speeds ranging from 35 to 55 km/h along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts.

Additionally, a special caution advisory has been issued for strong winds in the western parts of the southwest Arabian Sea until October 1, 2024, with wind speeds reaching up to 65 km/h. The Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast, and Kanyakumari region will also experience gusty winds up to 55 km/h until September 30, with fishing activities strictly prohibited in these areas during this period due to hazardous weather conditions.