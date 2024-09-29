Indian stock exchanges to revise transaction fees from October 1

Mumbai: Leading stock exchanges in India, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to revise their transaction fees. BSE and NSE revised their transaction fees for cash and futures and options trades. The decision was taken after markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandated a uniform flat fee structure for all members of market infrastructure institutions. The revised rates will be applicable from October 1.

BSE has revised the transaction fees for Sensex and Bankex options contracts in the equity derivatives segment to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover. However, the transaction charges for other contracts in the equity derivatives segment remain unchanged. For Sensex 50 options and stock options, BSE charges a transaction fee of Rs 500 per crore of premium turnover, with no transaction fee applicable for index and stock futures.

According to NSE, the transaction fee for the cash market will be Rs 2.97 per lakh of traded value. For equity futures, the fee will be Rs 1.73 per lakh of traded value, while for equity options, it will be Rs 35.03 per lakh of premium value. In the currency derivatives segment, futures will incur a fee of Rs 0.35 per lakh of traded value, and options, including interest rate options, will have a fee of Rs 31.10 per lakh of premium value.