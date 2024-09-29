IndiGo launches direct flights to 6 cities – Check list, flight timings and schedule here

Hyderabad; Leading low-budget airline based in the country, IndiGo Airlines launched its direct flights from Hyderabad to Prayagraj, Agra, Ayodhya and Kanpur. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad issued a statement according to which IndiGo will operate six direct flight services from Hyderabad to Agartala, Kanpur, Agra, Jammu, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

Hyderabad to Ayodhya flight:

Flights to Ayodhya will run four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing RGIA at 1:55 PM and arriving in Ayodhya at 4:05 PM.

Hyderabad to Kanpur flight:

For Kanpur, the flight will also operate four times a week, leaving Hyderabad at 8:55 AM and arriving at 11:00 AM. Additionally, flights to Prayagraj will run three times a week, departing RGIA at 8:55 AM and arriving at 10:50 AM.

Hyderabad to Agartala flight:

The flight from Hyderabad to Agartala is operating four times a week, having started its operations on September 23, with flights departing at 07:30 and arriving at 10:20.

Hyderabad to Jammu flight:

The Hyderabad to Jammu flight started operating on September 24. It will be functioning three times a week. These flights will leave at 07:05 and arrive at 10:10.

Hyderabad to Agra flight:

Hyderabad to Agra will be a three-times-a-week service beginning September 28. Flights will depart from Hyderabad at 13:55 and arrive in Agra at 16:05.

Hyderabad to Prayagraj flight:

Hyderabad to Prayagraj flight will operate three times a week. These flights will depart at 08:55 and arrive at 10:50.