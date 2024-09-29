Kerala extends 2-year service for 1,200 KSRTC buses nearing 15-year limit

The Kerala government has granted a two-year extension for 1,200 KSRTC buses that are set to complete their 15-year term. This decision was made after Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar’s request for an extension from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari went unanswered. The extension was issued to prevent the disruption of services that would occur if such a large number of buses were removed from operation, although there are concerns about the legality of the move.

KSRTC is facing a severe shortage of buses, with only 4,000 currently in operation compared to 6,200 when the left government took office. The scheduled expiration of the 15-year term for 1,200 buses by the end of this month has heightened the crisis. Although the government initially allocated Rs 92 crores for the purchase of new buses, financial constraints have delayed the release of these funds, leaving KSRTC waiting for assistance.

Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar had written to the central government two weeks ago, citing a lack of funds to replace the buses, many of which remain in good condition despite their age. However, without a response from the central government, the state has gone ahead with the extension order. There is concern that the order may be legally challenged, as the authority to extend bus service terms ultimately lies with the central government.