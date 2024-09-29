Kerala Tops Urban Governance Index 2024

Kerala has secured the top spot in the Urban Governance Index (UGI) 2024, as revealed by a comprehensive two-year study conducted by the Praja Foundation. This evaluation assessed multiple Indian cities and tracked advancements, developments, and policy changes across 42 UGI indicators. Kerala’s overall UGI score improved to 59.31%, a significant rise from its previous 48.77% score in 2020, when it ranked fourth. The state’s progress is attributed to the inclusion of more cities and critical reforms that have strengthened its urban governance framework.

In particular, Kerala excelled in two major categories: Empowered City Elected Representatives and Legislative Structure, with a score of 18.63 out of 30, and Fiscal Empowerment, where it scored 23.22 out of 30. The state stands out among only four states—alongside Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Odisha—that mandate every councillor’s participation in at least one deliberative committee, fostering inclusive decision-making processes. Furthermore, Kerala is one of nine states and one Union Territory that grants local governments the authority to implement new taxes or charges and adjust tax rates under their Municipal Acts.

While Kerala’s performance in fiscal empowerment is commendable, the report highlighted the need for further improvement in enhancing the autonomy of city administrations to boost urban governance effectiveness. The average UGI score across the 28 states, two Union Territories, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi was 39.70%. Kerala’s leadership in this index was followed by Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, while Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, and Punjab ranked at the bottom.