Landslides in Uttarakhand, damage 31 homes

A series of landslides recently struck Dharkot village in Chamoli district’s Dasholi block, causing severe damage to 31 homes and triggering panic among residents. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) identified ten homes as highly vulnerable, ordering the immediate relocation of affected families. These landslides are part of ongoing geological instability in the region, worsened by the Joshimath land subsidence disaster that has plagued nearby areas since early 2023.

Chamoli’s District Disaster Management Officer, Nandakishore Joshi, confirmed that a survey is underway to assess the full extent of the damage. Joshi stated that homeowners with significant structural damage would receive compensation, and a geological survey is planned to assess the area’s long-term stability. A team led by Revenue Inspector Shanti Prasad Dimri has already conducted a preliminary inspection, flagging ten houses as too dangerous for habitation.

In a supportive gesture, village head Sunita Farswan offered her land to help affected families rebuild their homes. Meanwhile, Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the Social Development for Communities Foundation, emphasized the need for sensitive planning in Uttarakhand’s development strategies, citing data from a study showing that between 2020 and 2023, 68 villages were affected by geo-hydrological hazards, leading to significant infrastructure damage.