Liquor shops to remain closed on these days in October and November: Full list

New Delhi: Liquor shops across the national capital, Delhi, will remain closed for a total of six days in the upcoming festive months of October and November. The Excise Department in Delhi announced this. These dry days coincide with key national holidays and religious festivals.

Full list of dry days:

October:

In October, liquor shops will remain closed for a total of four days.

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday)

October 12 – Vijaya Dashami (Saturday)

October 17 – Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday)

October 31 – Diwali (Thursday)

November:

In November, liquor shops will remain closed for a total of two days.

November 15 – Guru Nanak Jayanti (Friday)

November 24 – Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas (Sunday)

The Excise Department clarified that no compensation will be provided to licensees for the suspension of liquor sales on these days, though hotels with L-15 and L-15F licenses can still serve alcohol to residents.Any violation of the order would attract penalties and fines.