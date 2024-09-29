Market capitalization of 8 of top-10 firms gain by Rs 1.21 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined Market capitalization 9m-cap) of 8 of the top 10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,21,270.83 crore last week. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) became the biggest gainer. Last week, the BSE Sensex jumped 1,027.54 points or 1.21 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its previous record high of 85,978.25 on Friday.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL’s mcap jumped Rs 53,652.92 crore to Rs 20,65,197.60 crore. State Bank of India added Rs 18,518.57 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 7,16,333.98 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market valuation soared Rs 13,094.52 crore to Rs 9,87,904.63 crore and that of ITC grew by Rs 9,927.3 crore to Rs 6,53,834.72 crore. The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 8,592.96 crore to Rs 15,59,052 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation climbed Rs 8,581.64 crore to Rs 13,37,186.93 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) zoomed Rs 8,443.87 crore to Rs 6,47,616.51 crore. The mcap of Infosys went up by Rs 459.05 crore to Rs 7,91,897.44 crore.

However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 23,706.16 crore to Rs 9,20,520.72 crore. The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 3,195.44 crore to Rs 6,96,888.77 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) retained the highest ranking in the chart of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.