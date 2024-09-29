Mobile internet services to be suspended in Assam

Mobile internet services in Assam will be suspended on September 29, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM to ensure the smooth conduct of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE). This measure, affecting over 734,000 candidates across 822 centers in 27 districts, aims to prevent cheating and maintain public safety during the exam. However, voice calls and broadband services will remain operational. The suspension applies to mobile internet, mobile data, and mobile Wi-Fi connectivity.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the suspension on social media, emphasizing the need for transparency in the recruitment process. The exams, held for Class-III posts under SLRC, will take place in two shifts, from 9 AM to 12 PM and 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. A similar suspension occurred on September 15, 2024, during the first phase of the written exam. Violations of this order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.