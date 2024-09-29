Ongoing anti-terror operation in Kathua, J-K; no new firing incidents reported

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, an operation is currently underway to neutralize three to four foreign terrorists holed up in a remote village, as confirmed by Additional Director General of Police, Anand Jain, on Sunday. Security measures have been significantly heightened in the district, especially in light of the upcoming assembly polls on October 1, which are expected to be violence-free.

The situation escalated over the weekend when a terrorist attack on a joint security search party resulted in the death of a policeman and injuries to two other officers. Head Constable Bashir Ahmad was killed in the incident, while a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an Assistant Sub-Inspector were injured but are reported to be in stable condition. Following the attack, an operation was launched in Kog-Mandli village, leading to an exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists.

Jain elaborated on the ongoing operations, stating that they were initiated after receiving intelligence about the terrorists’ presence in a specific house. While the area is under strict security measures, he noted that there is currently no confirmation regarding the death of any terrorists in the encounter. He assured that operations would continue, with the aim of neutralizing the threat before the elections, which also encompass several other districts in the region.