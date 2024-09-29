PM Modi lauds women farmers, highlights water conservation in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 10th anniversary of his radio program, Mann Ki Baat, in its 114th episode on Sunday, September 29. During his emotional address, he expressed gratitude to citizens who have contributed letters and suggestions throughout the years. He also highlighted the importance of water conservation, especially in light of recent heavy rains, and praised the efforts of women farmers in preserving this critical resource.

In addition to water conservation, PM Modi applauded the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s ‘Made in India’ initiative, which promotes local talent and creativity. He also referenced the success of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, encouraging citizens to plant trees in honor of their mothers. Modi emphasized the collective power of such initiatives, urging people to continue contributing to the nation’s environmental and cultural heritage.

PM Modi became emotional reflecting on the decade-long journey of Mann Ki Baat and its role in strengthening his bond with citizens. He also took pride in India’s rich heritage, mentioning the recent return of ancient artifacts by the United States. He reiterated the need to balance development with preserving tradition. Among those listening to the program was Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda.