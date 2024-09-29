Roll-Royce introduces Cullinan Series II in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: British luxury carmaker, Rolls-Royce introduced its Cullinan Series II in the Indian markets. The super-luxury SUV is offered in India in two new variants — the Cullinan Series II and the Black Badge Cullinan Series II. Customers can commission the Cullinan Series II and the Black Badge Cullinan Series II at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Delhi.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is priced at Rs 10.50 crore (ex-showroom) and the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II has a price tag of Rs 12.25 crore (ex-showroom). Both are starting prices. However, Rolls-Royce pricing is dependent on customer specification. Deliveries to local clients will start in Q4 2024.

Powering the Cullinan Series II is the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers 563 BHP and 850 Nm. The more potent Black Badge version packs 592 BHP and 900 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels.

The SUV gets revised LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new wheels. It comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system running on the latest ‘Spirit’ operating system, a full-width glass fascia, and a ‘Sprit of Ecstasy’ clock cabinet.