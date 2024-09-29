Simple tips to lower uric acid levels

Uric acid is a naturally occurring substance that can sometimes accumulate in our bodies. High uric acid can lead to discomfort and health issues. High uric acid can occur due to excessive alcohol consumption and poor diet. High uric acid can harm our body by causing gout attacks, kidney stones, and even contributing to heart problems.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee gives some simple tips to treat uric acid levels.

Go vegetarian for 3 months: Following a vegetarian diet for a minimum of 3 months will reduce uric acid levels. Consuming a variety of vegetables, including gourds such as turi (ridge gourd), dudi, ghia (Bottle gourd) and tinda (apple gourd) are good.

Try soda bicarbonate: Taking half a spoon of soda bicarbonate every morning for five consecutive days with the stomach empty can provide relief from high uric acid levels. Following this, take a break for three to four days before resuming the routine for another five days. Continue this pattern for a whole month to help lower uric acid.

Drink celery juice: Incorporate celery juice in your daily routine by consuming the juice from two celery stalks each day for a month. This natural remedy can effectively reduce uric acid levels.

Improve digestion: Try various herbs and methods. Take a 15-minute walk after each meal. This practice promotes better digestion and can lead to reduced uric acid levels.