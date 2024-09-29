Xiaomi introduces its first clamshell-style foldable smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi launched its first clamshell-style foldable smartphone in global markets. The handset named ‘Xiaomi Mix Flip’ is priced at EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,21,500) for the sole 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be sold in Black and Purple colourways — the White option appears to be limited to China. Xiaomi has yet to announce plans to launch the Mix Flip in India.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi Mix Flip runs on Android 14 with the company’s HyperOS skin on top. The foldable phone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm, along with 12GB of LPPDDR5X RAM.

On the outside, it has a 4.01-inch 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) ‘All Around Liquid’ AMOLED screen, while the handset also features a 6.86-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,912 pixels) CrystalRes AMOLED inner screen that refreshes at 120Hz. The inner and outer displays support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor as well as a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV60A40 sensor that supports up to up to 2x optical zoom. Both these cameras have a Leica Vario-Summilux lens. The inner screen has a 32-megapixel camera with OmniVision’s OV32B sensor.

You get 512GB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage on the global variant of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi has equipped the Mix Flip with a 4,780mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.