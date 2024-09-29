Xiaomi launches 14T and 14T Pro: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro were announced at Xiaomi’s global launch event in Berlin. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is priced at EUR 799.99 (roughly Rs. 75,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. It costs EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB + 512GB model and EUR 999.99 (roughly Rs. 94,000) for the top-end 12GB + 1TB model. It is available in Titan Black, Titan Gray, and Titan Blue colours.

Xiaomi 14T, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 649.99 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The 12GB + 512GB model costs EUR 699.99 (roughly Rs. 65,000). It is offered in Lemon Green, Titan Black, Titan Gray, and Titan Blue colours.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications:

The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 14T Pro runs on the company’s new HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K(1,220×2,712 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and is said to deliver up to 4,000nits peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

It gets a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Vario Summilux lens. The camera setup comprises of a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 14T Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 port, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, X-axis linear motor, IR blaster, and flicker sensor. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. The handset also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has a 3D IceLoop System for thermal management. The Xiaomi 14T Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14T Specifications:

The Xiaomi 14T has the same software, display, and front camera as the Xiaomi 14T Pro. However, the vanilla model is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.For optics, the Xiaomi 14T carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. It includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 14T series ships with Google’s Gemini chatbot and other AI features including Circle to Search, AI Notes, AI Recorder, AI Subtitles, AI Film, AI Image Editing, and AI Portrait.