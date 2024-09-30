Banks to Close for 15 Days in October 2024: Full Holiday List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of bank holidays for October 2024, with a total of 15 days when banks will remain closed across the country. These closures include a combination of national and regional holidays, such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Additionally, banks will be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, following the regular monthly schedule.

It’s important for customers to note that bank holidays vary by state, depending on local festivals and observances. For instance, while Durga Puja is widely celebrated in West Bengal, other states may observe different holidays during the same period. To avoid any inconvenience, it is recommended that individuals check the state-specific holiday list on the RBI’s official website before planning a bank visit.

Even though physical bank branches will be closed on these holidays, essential banking services like online banking, ATMs, mobile apps, and UPI payments will remain operational. Customers can continue to access their accounts, transfer funds, and pay bills through digital platforms, which are available 24/7.

Key bank holidays in October 2024 include:

– October 1: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

– October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

– October 3: Shardiya Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti

– October 6: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

– October 10-12: Maha Saptami, Mahanavami, and Dussehra

– October 16: Laxmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata)

– October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

– October 31: Diwali/Kali Puja/Naraka Chaturdashi

In addition to these, weekends and other regional holidays will also affect bank operations. It’s advisable to check with local banks in advance, particularly when planning important financial transactions.