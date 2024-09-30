Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower again in Kerala on September 30. Gold is trading at Rs 56,640, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7080, down by Rs 15. Yesterday, gold price remained firm remained firm at Rs 56,760 per 8 gram. On Saturday, , gold price depreciated marginally by Rs 40 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight decline on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7756.3 per gram, down by Rs.10. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7111.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.67%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.81%. The cost of silver is Rs.98000 per kg, down by Rs.100per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat at Rs 75,942 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.3% or Rs 224. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 91,569/kg, up by 0.19% or Rs 171. On Friday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 75,718 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.70% and silver futures contract settled at Rs 91,398 per kilogram with a loss of 1.37%.

In international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,662.3 per ounce. Gold closed 0.5% lower on Friday, snapping a six-session rally. Gold has risen nearly 15% this quarter, marking its fourth consecutive quarterly increase. Price of spot silver was up 0.2% to $31.68 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 to $1,004.10 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,013.5. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.59% to 871.94 metric tons on Friday.