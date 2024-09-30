Emirate in UAE announces revised taxi fare for October

Dubai: The transport authority in Ajman, UAE has announced taxi fare for October. The authority has reduced the taxi fare in the emirate. The taxi fare for October will be set at Dh1.75 for each kilometer. This is a 5 fils drop from the September’s fare of Dh1.80 per km.

This is the second consecutive month that a decrease is seen in the fare per kilometre. Earlier, the fare for September dropped 3 fils from the August rate of Dh1.83 per km.

Also Read: UAE based Air Arabia offers flight tickets at Dh129: Details

This decision comes after the fuel prices were announced, which will be in effect from October 1. Compared to September rates, the prices dipped by as much as 24 fils per litre. The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.66 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 in September.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.54 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.47 a litre, compared to Dh2.71 a litre in September.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.6 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.