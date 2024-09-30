Govt to celebrate ‘forestry new year’ after planting 36.51 crore saplings

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is intensifying efforts towards forest creation and conservation. After setting a record by planting 36.51 crore saplings in one day on July 20, the state is gearing up to celebrate the ‘Forestry New Year.’ A state-level event will take place at Pluto Hall, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on October 1, where a booklet showcasing special forests and achievements from 2023-24 will be unveiled. Employees and officers who excelled during the ‘Forestry Year’ 2023-24 will be honored for their contributions.

The event will also mark the introduction of the new mission team for the ‘Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan 2025.’ The team that successfully led the 2024 campaign will be recognized, and preparations for the upcoming 2025 campaign are already underway. The program will also feature the release of two wolves from Bahraich, now quarantined at Lucknow Zoo, into their new enclosure, along with the inauguration of the modernized Saras Auditorium.

Additionally, the launch of the UP CAMPA website and the release of two key booklets—one detailing special forests created in 2023-24 and another outlining the year’s achievements—will take place. The government’s record-setting plantation drive in July saw Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearhead the campaign, planting saplings in Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, furthering Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to environmental sustainability.