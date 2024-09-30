IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for Tamil Nadu Over Next 5 Days

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heat waves for the past few weeks, but the intense heat has now eased slightly, with some areas receiving rainfall. The Chennai Meteorological Department has issued a weather update predicting thunderstorms and rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next seven days. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas, particularly in the hilly regions of Coimbatore district, Nilgiris, and other districts like Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, and Salem.

The forecast indicates a likelihood of heavy rain in 10 districts, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, and Karaikal. These areas may experience significant rainfall at one or two locations over the coming days.

Additionally, a warning has been issued for fishermen along the Tamil Nadu coast. Strong winds, ranging from 35 to 45 kmph and occasionally reaching up to 55 kmph, are expected over the Gulf of Mannar, the southern coast of Tamil Nadu, and the Kumari Sea region. Fishermen are advised to take precautions due to the hazardous weather conditions.