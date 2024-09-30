Indian Railway cancels these trains for one month: Full list

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has announced full cancellation and partial cancellation of several trains. The national transporter cancelled trains operating within the Hyderabad Division throughout October 2024. This cancellation was announced due to a traffic block imposed for infrastructure maintenance works. The changes will be effective from October 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024.

Twelve train services will be fully cancelled for the entire month as a result of the ongoing traffic block. This includes trains such as the Kacheguda – Nizamabad (Train No. 07596) and Nizamabad – Kacheguda (Train No. 07593). The Medchal – Lingampalli (Train No. 47222) and Lingampalli – Medchal (Train No. 47225) services will also be suspended.

Other suspended trains include Train Nos. 47237, 47238, 47242, 47245, 47228, 47229 and Medchal – Secunderabad trains, such as Train Nos. 47235 and 47236.

In addition to the complete cancellations, the Kacheguda – Medak (Train No. 07850) service will be partially cancelled. It will only operate between Medak and Malkajgiri, with the section between Kacheguda and Malkajgiri suspended for the duration of the traffic block.

The Indian Railways informed that these cancellations are necessary to facilitate crucial maintenance work and ensure the safety and efficiency of future train operations within the division.