Indian Railways announces short-terminations, short-originations, and regulation of trains services: Full list

Chandigarh: Northern Railway has announced temporary disruptions in train services. This disruptions were announced due to ongoing redevelopment work at Chandigarh station. The changes will include short-terminations, short-originations, and regulated train schedules.

Also Read: Royal Enfield issues recall for motorcycles: Know affected models

Key Changes in Train Operations:

Firozpur Cantt to Chandigarh (Train No. 14630):

Till October 6, 2024, this train will be short-terminated at SAS Nagar Mohali, and is partially cancelled between SAS Nagar Mohali and Chandigarh.

Chandigarh to Firozpur Cantt (Train No. 14629):

The return service will originate from SAS Nagar Mohali till October 7, 2024, and is partially cancelled between Chandigarh and SAS Nagar Mohali.

Ramnagar to Chandigarh (Train No. 12527):

This train will be short-terminated at Umbala on September 30 and is partially cancelled between Umbala and Chandigarh.

Chandigarh to Ramnagar (Train No. 12258):

The service will start from Umbala instead of Chandigarh on September 30 and is partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Umbala.

Amritsar to Chandigarh (Train No. 12241):

Till October 6, 2024, this train will originate from Kharar, and Chandigarh will not be included in its route.

Chandigarh to Amritsar (Train No. 12242):

This service will also terminate at Kharar till October 7, 2024.

Train Regulations:

Yesvantpur Jn – Chandigarh (Train No. 22685): On October 2, 2024, this train will be delayed by an hour between Umbala and Chandigarh.

Prayagraj Sangam – Chandigarh (Train No. 14217): On October 1, and October 3, 2024, this train will experience a 30-minute delay.

Lucknow Charbagh – Chandigarh (Train No. 12231): On October 1, and October 3, 2024, this train will be regulated for an hour between Saharanpur and Chandigarh.