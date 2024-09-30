Indian Railways revises coach composition of several trains: Full list

Bangalore: The South Western Railway has announced revisions in the composition of several trains. These changes were announced to enhance passenger convenience and comfort. The changes will take effect in January 2025.

Revisions in Train Compositions:

Train No. 16527/16528 Yesvantpur – Kannur – Yesvantpur Express

Effective Date: From Yesvantpur on January 24, 2025, and from Kannur on January 25, 2025.

Changes: Two General Second Class Coaches will be added in place of two Sleeper Class Coaches.

Revised Composition: 1 AC Two Tier Coach, 5 AC Three Tier Coaches, 9 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 General Second Class Coaches, 1 Divyangjan-Friendly Second Class Coach, and 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.

Train No. 22681/22682 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru Express

Effective Date: From Mysuru on January 29, 2025, and from Dr MGR Chennai Central on January 30, 2025.

Changes: Two General Second Class Coaches will be added in place of two AC Three Tier Coaches.

Revised Composition: 1 AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 2 AC Two Tier Coaches, 3 AC Three Tier Coaches, 7 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 Pantry Car, 4 General Second Class Coaches, 1 Parcel Van, and 2 Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Train No. 22697/22698 Hubballi – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hubballi Superfast Express

Effective Date: From Hubballi on January 25, 2025, and from Dr MGR Chennai Central on January 26, 2025.

Changes: One General Second Class Coach will be added in place of one AC Three Tier Economy Coach.

Revised Composition: 1 AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 2 AC Two Tier Coaches, 3 AC Three Tier Coaches, 1 AC Three Tier Economy Coach, 6 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 General Second Class Coaches, and 2 Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Train No. 17311/17312 Hubballi – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Hubballi Express

Effective Date: From Hubballi on January 23, 2025, and from Dr MGR Chennai Central on January 24, 2025.

Changes: One General Second Class Coach will be added in place of one AC Three Tier Economy Coach.

Revised Composition: 1 AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coach, 2 AC Two Tier Coaches, 3 AC Three Tier Coaches, 1 AC Three Tier Economy Coach, 6 Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 General Second Class Coaches, and 2 Luggage cum Brake Vans.