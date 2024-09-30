Indian Railways revises schedule of this Vande Bharat Express: Check new timings, stops, and ticket price

Pune: Indian Railways has revised the schedule for the 62nd Vande Bharat Express train- Hubbali-Pune Vande Bharat Express-. This semi-high-speed train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16. Hubbali-Pune Vande Bharat Express connects Maharashtra and Karnataka, running between Hubbali and Pune. The train is managed by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Train number 20669, the Hubbali-Pune Vande Bharat Express, departs from Hubbali at 05:00 hrs and arrives in Pune at 13:30 hrs. For its return journey, train number 20670 leaves Pune at 14:15 hrs, reaching Hubbali Junction by 22:45 hrs. The zonal railway has announced a revision of the timings for the Pune- Hubballi service, specifically at Belagavi and Dharwad stations, effective from October 3, 2024.

The train, numbered 20669/20670, covers a distance of 558 km in just 8 hours and 30 minutes. This train is the fastest service on this route. The Hubbali-Pune- Hubbali Vande Bharat Express stops at five stations: Dharwar, Belagavi, Miraj Junction, Sangli, and Satara. The train halts for 2 minutes at Dharwar and Sangli, 3 minutes at Satara, and 5 minutes at both Belagavi and Miraj Junction.

This train features 8-car coaches, offering two seating options: Executive Coach and AC Chair Car. Train number 20669 operates three times a week—on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday—while train number 20670 runs on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Traveling from Hubbali Junction to Pune costs Rs 1,530 for an AC Chair Car and Rs 2,780 for an Executive Chair Car. For the journey from Pune to Hubbali, the ticket prices are Rs 1,475 for the AC Chair Car and Rs 2,730 for the Executive Chair Car.