India’s Rafale M Deal Close to Finalization as Ajit Doval Holds Last Price Talks with France

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is set to visit France for two days, starting September 30, to finalize negotiations on the purchase of 26 Rafale M fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The discussions focus on the price, as France has recently submitted its final offer. India hopes to complete the deal by the end of the year, with the jets intended for use on its expanding fleet of aircraft carriers, addressing the need for new fighter jets as the Navy currently relies on Russian-made MiG-29Ks.

India is looking to acquire 22 single-seat Rafale M jets, along with four twin-seat variants for training. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has already cleared the purchase. One of the key aspects of the deal is ensuring that the Rafale M jets are compatible with India’s indigenous weapons systems, including the Astra long-range air-to-air missile and the Rudram air-to-surface missile, as part of India’s broader push towards self-reliance in defense technology.

In addition to the jets, the deal also includes requests for 40 drop tanks, specific workstations, and a significant quantity of Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles. India had previously procured 36 Rafale aircraft for its Air Force, and this new purchase aims to bolster the Navy’s air power amidst growing regional security concerns.