ISSF Junior World Championship: Indian shooters win two bronze

Lima: In shooting, Indian rifle and pistol shooters bagged two bronze medals in their respective 10m mixed team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru. In 10m mixed rifle team event, India’s Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik shot a combined score of 628.9 after 30-shots each to finish third among 34 pairs. They were qualified for the bronze medal match with fourth-placed Croatian pair of Anamarija Turk and Darko Tomasevic, which they won 17-9.

In the mixed pistol event, both the Indian pairs finished third and fourth respectively in the qualification to setup a bronze showdown between themselves. Lakshita and Parmod prevailed in the end, getting the better of Kanishka Dagar and Mukesh Nelavali 16-8. It was Lakshita’s second medal of the competition, having won a gold in the air pistol team event on Saturday.

India has won five medals (two gold and three bronze) in the event.