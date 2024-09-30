Jaguar Land Rover launches Range Rover SV Ranthambore Limited Edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The leading luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has launched Range Rover SV Ranthambore Limited Edition in India. The company has released a limited stock of a total of 12 units in the country. The ultra-luxury SUV is offered at the starting price of Rs 4.98 crores (ex-showroom).

As per reports, the company will donate a portion of its profit, earned from each model to the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India. Interested customers can reserve the limited edition by visiting the authorised dealership nationwide. The same also can be done online using JLR India’s official website.

The Range Rover SV Ranthambore edition comes with a deep black body colour with a red shimmering effect from both the front and the back. Even the roof and mirror caps have been painted black. The SUV gets Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite accents, inspired by the real tiger trips.

The vehicle runs on the huge 23-inch forged style dark grey wheels, complimented by Corinthian Bronze inserts. The SUV is treated with a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that supports all the wireless car connect technology. Even for the rear passengers, the company has offered 11.4-inch touchscreens, a 35-speaker and a 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System with active noise cancellation.

The Range Rover Ranthambore edition uses a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo petrol engine. The unit generates a maximum output of 400hp and 550Nm of torque.