Junior World Wushu Championship 2024: Indian Wushu team creates history

Bandar Seri Begawan: The Indian wushu team created history by bagging a total of seven medals at the ninth Junior World Wushu Championship in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. The Indian team won two gold medals, one silver and four bronze medals.

India’s Aryan clinched the gold medal after defeating Gong Huanran from China in the Boys’ Group Junior 48 kg weight category. India’s Shaurya defeated Alireza Zamani of Iran to win another gold medal in Boys 48kg (children) section. Nang Mingbi Borphukan won a silver medal in the Taolu Jian Shu C Group event.

Indian player Tanish Nagar in the 56kg category lost to Abdulkhamid Odilov of Uzbekistan confirming a bronze medal. Abhijeet in the 60kg category, Divyanshi (60kg women) and Yuvraj (42kg) also won bronze medals. A 24-member Indian team participated in the tournament.

A 24-member Indian team was competing in the tournament from September 22-30