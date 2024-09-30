‘Keep Gods Out of Politics’ in Tirupati Laddu Animal Fat Row: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court commented on the need for individuals in constitutional positions to avoid dragging deities into political matters during a hearing regarding the alleged adulteration of laddoos from the Tirupati temple. The court raised concerns about the timing of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s announcement of a lab report that reportedly found fish oil, beef tallow, and pig fat in the temple’s ghee. Justice BR Gavai emphasized the expectation that those in power should keep religious matters separate from politics.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court noted that the lab reports indicated the ghee tested was of a rejected variety and questioned the necessity of publicizing the findings while an SIT investigation was already underway. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, suggested that the petitions filed were not genuine but rather aimed at attacking the current administration.

In contrast, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, expressed concerns as a devotee about the potential implications of the contamination claims on communal harmony. Swamy’s petition called for an investigation into the allegations made by Chief Minister Naidu. This legal action follows multiple petitions filed last week, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) having visited Tirupati to begin its inquiry into the alleged adulteration of the ‘Prasadam Laddu.’