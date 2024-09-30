Kosi, Bagmati Rivers Breach Embankments; Over 4 Lakh Affected

The flood situation in Bihar worsened as embankments of the Kosi River in Darbhanga and the Bagmati River in Sitamarhi were breached. Late Sunday, the Kosi River overflowed, inundating villages in Kartarpur and Ghanshyampur, while seepage was detected from the Bagmati River’s wall in Runni Saidpur block. Despite the crisis, officials maintain that the situation is under control, with emergency teams from the water resources and disaster management departments managing the breaches.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary reported six embankment breaches across the state, with repair efforts underway. The embankment of the Gandak River in West Champaran was also damaged, leading to flooding in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve. Over 400,000 people in 31 blocks across 16 districts have been affected by rising water levels of major rivers, including the Kosi, Gandak, and Bagmati, prompting the deployment of 24 NDRF and SDRF teams for rescue operations.

Thirteen districts are now on high alert after Nepal released a significant amount of water from the Kosi and Gandak barrages. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several districts, raising the risk of flash floods. While water levels in some smaller rivers have begun to recede, the situation remains critical, with more than 1.6 million people affected but no fatalities reported so far.