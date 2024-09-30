Maharashtra Declares Cow ‘Rajya Mata’ Citing Cultural Significance

As Maharashtra approaches upcoming elections, the state government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has declared the cow as ‘Rajya Mata’ or State Mother, acknowledging its significant cultural importance in Indian tradition. This declaration highlights the cow’s integral role in India’s spiritual, scientific, and military history throughout the ages.

The Maharashtra government has expressed concern over the declining numbers of indigenous cow breeds, emphasizing their cultural, religious, and socio-economic relevance. In Hinduism, cows are revered as sacred animals, often referred to as “mother,” and their milk, urine, and dung are considered holy. The government encourages cattle rearers to focus on breeding indigenous cows, promoting the use of cow dung in sustainable farming and highlighting the health benefits of cow milk and the purported medicinal properties of cow urine.

This initiative to promote the conservation of indigenous cows aims to preserve India’s cultural heritage while supporting rural development. The declaration also underscores the nutritional value of cow products, especially milk, and the healing properties attributed to cow urine. This announcement is particularly timely, given the impending state elections, with the current government’s term ending on November 26, 2024, and elections expected to take place after the Diwali festival. The model code of conduct is anticipated to be enforced in early October, with the Election Commission of India stressing the importance of essential facilities at polling stations and warning of strict actions against any voter inconveniences on election day.