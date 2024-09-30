NIA Raids in Bastar Over Last Year’s Army Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids in the Amabeda area of North Bastar district, Chhattisgarh, in connection with the killing of Indian Army personnel by CPI (Maoist) extremists last year. The raids targeted 11 suspects across several villages, including Useli, Gumjhir, Badetevda, Umarkumta, and Amabeda. Authorities seized a range of items such as air guns, mobile phones, printers, laptops, hard discs, DVRs, motorcycles, and incriminating Maoist documents, along with Rs 66,500 in cash.

The case revolves around the February 2023 murder of Motiram Achala, an Indian Army soldier who was killed while on leave in his native village. Achala, who was attending a local fair with his brother and friends, was shot dead by unknown CPI (Maoist) cadres. The assailants fled into a nearby forest after the attack, shouting Maoist slogans. Achala had joined the army as a Havildar in 2013 and was the first from his village to do so, often encouraging others to enlist.

The NIA took over the investigation from the local police in March 2023 and identified supporters and overground workers (OGWs) suspected of involvement in the crime. As part of their efforts to dismantle the Maoist network in the region, the NIA continues its investigation into the attack and the broader Maoist activities in Bastar.