Petrol, diesel prices for October 2024 announced

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2024. The committee has slashed the price of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices were expected to drop for October as global oil prices remained subdued in September.

The new rates will apply from October 1. The new rates are as follows:

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover launches Range Rover SV Ranthambore Limited Edition in India: Price, Features

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.66 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 in September.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.54 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.47 a litre, compared to Dh2.71 a litre in September.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.6 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month. The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee will officially announce retail petrol and diesel rates tomorrow to align them with the global rates.