RG Kar Case: Junior Doctors May Restart Strike After Supreme Court Hearing

Junior doctors in West Bengal have threatened to resume their strike following a crucial Supreme Court hearing on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. On Sunday, September 29, 2024, nearly 10 days after calling off their previous strike, junior doctors, under the banner of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, held a torchlight procession across the state, with participation from medical colleges statewide. They warned that they might restart the strike depending on the court’s decision.

The doctors expressed frustration that their five key demands, which had been presented during earlier protests, remain unmet. They resumed work out of responsibility for patients, but a similar incident at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital has deepened their concerns. Despite multiple meetings with the Chief Minister, they believe the government has not taken meaningful action to address their security concerns.

Junior doctors emphasized that their movement is centered on ensuring safety and justice, particularly for their colleague Abhaya. They criticized the lack of action despite instructions from the Chief Secretary and stated that if the Supreme Court fails to deliver a just outcome, they would consider a complete shutdown and plan a major rally on October 2.