Royal Enfield issues recall for motorcycles: Know affected models

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand, Royal Enfield has issued a global recall for all its motorcycles. The bikes manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023 are said to have been affected by this recall.

Royal Enfield has not revealed the exact number of bikes that have been affected by this recall. Currently, the company sells a total of 11 motorcycles and all these bikes are a part of this recall.

Royal Enfield issued this recall notice as the reflectors installed on the rear and/or sides of the bikes might not meet the reflective performance requirements. There will be no effect on the motorcycle’s performance due to the faulty reflectors.

Royal Enfield will get in touch with the affected customers in a phased manner. These customers will be asked to bring in their motorcycles to the nearest service centre, where the side and rear reflectors will be replaced free of cost. This activity is claimed to take approximately 15 minutes. The recall is applicable in India, Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the UK and also South Korea, Canada and the US.